One Guyana Futsal ‘Play-In’ tournament on tonight at National Gymnasium

Apr 03, 2023 Sports

Kaieteur News – The One Guyana Futsal championship will kick-off tonight at the National Gymnasium from 6:00 pm, with a 12-team Play-In tournament, where the top six teams will move into the event’s Main Draw that runs from April 9 – May 20.

Organisers, the Kashif and Shanghai Organisation, stated that patrons are not required to pay an admission fee to access the venue.

Foot Steppers and Thomas Land are the first two sides set to compete tonight, playing for a chance to join Group A alongside Sparta Boss, Future Stars and NA United.

The winner between Jetty Ballers and New Market St joins Group B with Gold is Money, Beterverwagting (BV) and Melanie.

Match three tonight sees Paradise Invaders facing Ramsay Clan for a place in Group C with Tiger Bay, McKenzie All-Stars and Pouderoyen Brothers.

Kingston and Gold Shot are vying for a spot in Group G where they will face Leopold Street, Showstoppers and North East.

Sophia faces Festival City from 9:00 pm, contending for a spot in Group H with Bent Street, Albouystown and Avocado Ballers.

Closing off the night is a clash between Vryheid’s Lust and Timehri Ballers for a spot in Group F with Stabroek Ballers, Wismar All-Stars and Bagotstown.

Back Circle, Ven-Guy, Alexander Village and Kitty are in Group D, while Group E brings together Road Warriors, Kitty Spanish, California Square and Ballers Empire.

The One Guyana Futsal tournament will carry a first-place prize of $1M, compliments of Mohamed’s Enterprise.

The lucrative tournament will see the second-place team with $500,000, while $200,000 and $100,000 will go to the teams finishing third and fourth respectively.

 

