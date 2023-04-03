NIS staff joins other stakeholders in Ministry of Labour’s OSH fitness walk

Kaieteur News – Staff of the National Insurance Scheme yesterday participated in the Ministry of Labour’s Annual Occupational Safety and Health Walk, under the theme, “A safe and healthy working environment is a fundamental principle and right at work”. This fitness walk was done in observance of Occupational Health and Safety Month, in an effort to raise awareness about the importance of health and safety in the work environment.

Notwithstanding the nature of a job, be it administrative work or physical labour, there is always the possibility of encountering hazards in the workplace; therefore, Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) is everyone’s business. Not knowing how to safely contend with these potential hazards in the workplace may result in injuries or accidents that can affect one’s ability to be productive.

Preventing workplace injuries, illnesses, and deaths, as well as the suffering and financial hardship these events can cause for workers, their families, and employers allows for a safe and healthy workplace. Establishing and maintaining a proactive approach towards managing workplace safety and health is the responsibility of all concerned stakeholders.

Addressing the participants of the fitness walk was Minister of Labour, Mr. Joseph Hamilton who amplified the importance of OSH and the need for ongoing efforts to promote conducive working environments.

“All we are attempting to do is ensure that when someone leaves to go to work, they return to their families the way they left and that is what this is all about,” the minister said.

The minister expressed his desire to have the conversation on OSH continue well beyond this month and become a permanent fixture in the public consciousness.

The walk commenced at 6:00 am at the ministry’s Brickdam headquarters concluded at the Square of the Revolution and saw the participation of several stakeholders at the conclusion of which Minister Hamilton thanked them all for their participation.