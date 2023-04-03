Motorcyclist injured after struck down by police vehicle

Latest update April 3rd, 2023 12:59 AM
Apr 03, 2023 News
Kaieteur News has confirmed that a motorcyclist is hospitalized after he was struck by a police patrol vehicle on Saturday along the De William Public Road, West Coast Demerara.
The accident reportedly took place a short while after 21:00hrs.
Footage of the accident showed that the motorcyclist was heading west along the southern side of the road at a normal rate of speed when a speeding police pick-up with flashing lights slammed into him from behind.
The impact flung the victim off his bike, while the vehicle dragged it a short distance along the road before coming to a halt.
An investigation has been launched into the incident.
