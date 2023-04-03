Latest update April 3rd, 2023 12:59 AM

Motorcyclist injured after struck down by police vehicle

Apr 03, 2023

Kaieteur News has confirmed that a motorcyclist is hospitalized after he was struck by a police patrol vehicle on Saturday along the De William Public Road, West Coast Demerara.

A Screengrab from the footage of the accident

The accident reportedly took place a short while after 21:00hrs.

Footage of the accident showed that the motorcyclist was heading west along the southern side of the road at a normal rate of speed when a speeding police pick-up with flashing lights slammed into him from behind.

The impact flung the victim off his bike, while the vehicle dragged it a short distance along the road before coming to a halt.

An investigation has been launched into the incident.

