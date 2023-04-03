Guyana Under-15 team depart yesterday for CWI Rising Stars Regional Under-15 Super-50

Open encounter against Trinidad and Tobago, to oppose Barbados in fifth-round

Kaieteur News – The Guyana National Under-15 team led by Dave Mohabir, departed Guyana from the Cheddi Jagan International Airport at Timehri yesterday, April 2, 2023. The team will participate in the Cricket West Indies (CWI) Rising Stars Regional Under-15 Super-50 Championship, which was scheduled to be conducted from yesterday, April 2, 2023, to Thursday, April 13, 2023, in Antigua and Barbuda.

The management staff for the National Under-15 squad is Manager Elroy Stephney and Coach Latchman Yadram. Prior to departure the team when through preparation activities that followed the GCB Under-15 Inter-County Tournament 2023. The preparation exercises included two Practice matches which were played on Sunday, March 26, 2023, and Tuesday, March 28, 2023. These preparation exercises undertaken by the players of the Guyana Under-15 team are expected to ensure, the physical, technical, and mental readiness of the players to conquer the varying game challenges that are anticipated to present during this Regional Tournament.

The Guyana Under-15 team will play their first-round match against Trinidad and Tobago at the Coolidge Cricket Ground on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, and their second match against Jamaica at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, on Thursday, April 6, 2023.

The Guyana Under-15 team will return to the Coolidge Cricket Ground on Saturday, April 8, 2023, to compete against the Windward Islands Under-15 Team. On Monday April 10, 2023, Guyana will oppose the Leeward Islands at the Liberta Sports Club. Guyana will play their fifth-round match against Barbados, at the Liberta Sports Club.

The 14-man team is as follows: Dave Mohabir (Captain), Romario Ramdeholl (Vice Captain), Razam Koobir, Arun Gainda, Navin Boodwah, Shane Prince, Trilok Nanan, Emmanuel Lewis, Jonathan Mentore, Arif Khan, Sohil Mohamed, Adrian Hetmyer, Zandon Rose and Dhanesh Persaud. The Manager is Elroy Stephney and the Coach Latchman Yadram.