Group stage ends; Round-of-16 teams confirmed

2023 Milo U18 Schools Football Tournament…

Kaieteur News – Following the latest round of the Nestlé-sponsored 2023 Milo Under-18 Schools Football Tournament, which was contested at the Ministry of Education (MoE) and National Insurance Scheme (NIS) Grounds over the weekend, 16 teams have moved on to the knockout stage while 16 teams were eliminated.

The teams moving on to the next round are the top two finishers in each of the eight Groups, namely: Chase’s Academic Foundation (CAF), Carmel, East Ruimveldt, Bartica, Westminster, New Central High, Christianburg/Wismar, 8th of May, Mackenzie High, Patentia, West Ruimveldt, Ann’s Grove, Charlestown, Cummings Lodge, Santa Rose and Dolphin.

Unfortunately, the bottom two teams from each Group had their ninth-edition campaigns halted. They are Dora, Bygeval, Bush Lot, Marian Academy, Charity, Annandale, Vryman’s Erven, West Demerara, President’s College, North Ruimveldt, Vergenoegen, Queen’s College, Berbice Educational Institute, St Cuthbert’s Mission, St Stanislaus College and New Amsterdam.

Yesterday, the final eight matches in the Round-Robin stage unfolded as Patenita needled President’s College (1 – 0), Dora squeezed past Bygeval 4 – 3, Charity got the better of Annandale in a heated battle that also ended 4 – 3 while Dolphin destroyed New Amsterdam 9 – 0.

In the other four matches, Cummings Lodge won against Berbice Educational Institute 2 – 1, St Cuthbert Mission defeated Charlestown 4 – 3, Westminster triumphed over New Central High 1 – 0 while West Ruimveldt and Ann’s Grove capped off the round with a 5 – 2 result in favour of the latter.

On Saturday when the third round commenced, in the seven matches that were played East Ruimveldt trounced Bush Lot 4 – 1, 8th of May dismantled West Demerara 6 – 0 and Mackenzie High scored a comfortable 6 – 0 win over North Ruimveldt at the NIS Ground.

Over at the MoE venue, Vergenoegen got past Queen’s College 3 – 0, Bartica Secondary steamrolled Marian Academy 13 – 1, defending champion Christianburg/Wismar Secondary (CWS) romped to a 2 – 0 victory over Vryman’s Erven while Chase’s Academic Foundation and Carmel wrapped up the day with a 1 – 1 stalemate.

According to the organising team, the fixtures for the next round will be released shortly with the dates of that round scheduled for April 8 – 9.

This tournament is sponsored by Nestlé through their Milo brand, sanctioned by the MoE and supported by MASSY Distribution, MVP Sports, Guyana Industrial Minerals Inc (GINMIN), General Equipment Guyana Ltd (GENEQUIP), Farm Supplies Ltd (FARMSUP), Yellow Steel Inc and Westzyde Marine Inc.