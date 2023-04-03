Latest update April 3rd, 2023 12:59 AM

De life of a journalist is not easy

Apr 03, 2023 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Dem waterfall reporter get a hard time during the impromptu press conference hosted by de Prezzie in Region 3. Dem get heckle and taunt and some of dem complain how is intimidation.

One person from de press association even had to complain about what happen, saying it could place journalists at risks. Is true because only two years ago, dem journalists did get abuse outside of GECOM and de police went right deh and nah tek action.

It mek dem boys remember de time during de 1997 elections impasse when de government reporter camera get tek away in Congress Place. And de party supporters was so hostile dat nuff of dem reporters frighten fuh ask critical questions.

One man from NCN sit down quiet during one of de press conferences. De man at de head table see and decide fuh ask he, “How are my supporters treating you?”

De reporter replied,” I can’t complain.”

Dem boys did know dat Forbes Burnham used to rig elections. One day one of dem brave reporters decide dem gan ask he a trick question. So during one of his press conferences, de reporter ask he, “ Mr. Burnham, do you feel dat one day, Guyana will have a female President?’

Burnham replied, “No!”

De reporter was stunned by de short reply Burnham gave to him. He know Burnham was a man of words and like to talk so he decided on a follow up. He asked Burnham, “Why do you say dat a woman will never become President of Guyana?”

Mr. Burnham looked at he said, “Because I am not a woman”

Talk half. Leff half.

