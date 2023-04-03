DCB U-19 inter-association tourney sponsored by Ariel Enterprise, Trophy Stall, Ramchand’s Auto Spares And Cricket Equipment Inc. underway

Kaieteur News – In the Demerara Cricket Board (DCB) Under-19 Inter-Association Tournament sponsored by Ariel Enterprise, Trophy Stall, Ramchand’s Auto Spares and Cricket Equipment Inc., Georgetown defeated East Coast to secure their spot in the final and East Bank Demerara overcame West Demerara.

Over at the Enmore Community Center Ground, East Coast Demerara won the toss and elected to bat, scoring 94 all out in 25.4 overs from their allotted 50 overs. Vickash Wilkinson was the lone batter to reach double figures scoring a brilliant half-century. Nehemiah Hohenkirk was the most economical bowler grabbing 4 for 9, while Riyad Latif collected 3 for 19, Shaquan Walter took 2 for 23, and Rivaldo Phillips claimed 1 for 35.

In reply, Georgetown raced to their target of 96 for 4 from 24.5 overs. Rivaldo Phillips top scored with 34, while support came from Jadon Campbell and Mavindra Dindyal, who contributed 27 and 13, respectively. Georgetown won by 6 wickets.

Over at Farm, West Demerara won the toss and opted to bat, scoring 153 all out in 32.2 overs from their allotted 50 overs.Vishal Persaud top scored with 33, while Kevin Ramkissoon chipped in with 28. Zadid Mohamed was the most destructive bowler grabbing 4 for 33, while Anthon Lim collected 3 for 23.

In reply, East Bank Demerara blazed their way to their target, scoring 158 for 3 in 29.2 overs. Deonarine Dindial scored an unbeaten 56 while Marlon Ramsarce supported with 41 and Anthon Lim 13. Nityanand Mathru claimed 3 for 53. East Bank won by 7 wickets.

The Final paring was to be determined over this past weekend.