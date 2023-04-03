Latest update April 3rd, 2023 12:59 AM

Briton John caps impressive debut with overall 3rd place finish; Burrowes takes 3rd in master’s final leg

Apr 03, 2023 Sports

International Jamaica Cycling Classic 2023

Kaieteur News – Briton John (28 points) made Guyana proud with another solo display of grit and determination by riding another phenomenal leg to end third overall when the second edition of the Jamaican Cycling Classic Montego Bay Race, ended yesterday, in the Land of Wood and Water.
The We Stand United Cycle Club duo of John and Horace Burrowes excelled despite not having the luxury of multiple team members, as the other clubs.
Burrowes who suffered a crash on stage one and encountered some other challenges on stage two, threw all of that behind him to claim the 2nd place on yesterday’s third and final stage.

Proud Moment! WSUCC’s Brion John (right) 3rd overall.

Briton John and Horace Burrowes display their silverware, proudly.

He said that the event was good but tough given the fact that it was his first real competitive race in months.
He complimented the robust riding by Briton John, noting that he has places to go along with the many other young and talented cyclists in Guyana, but there must be the opportunities.
The overall winner in the Elite category was Hasani Hennis (50 points) of Team AVR who had virtually placed it in the bag by winning the first two stages in the points race format. Hennis’ clubmate, Akel Campbell (48 points) was the overall 2nd-place finisher.

WSUCC Horace Burrowes (left) placed 2nd in the Master’s 3rd stage.

Team AVR took the 4th and 5th places, Jerome Forrest 21 and Andrew Ramsey 19. Team 706’ Chad Conley and last year’s overall champion, Andy Sacrano placed 6th and 7th with 19 and 16 points, respectively. Closing out the top ten overall were Jyme Bridges (9 points) of Team AVR, Kevin Price (6 points) of Cornwall, and Nathaniel Forbes (5 points) of Team AVR.
Team Guyana also placed third in the Team Classification with a total of 46 points, Team AVR won with 124 points followed by Fire Wheels with 53. Cayman Hat ended with 35, Ride Your Bike 30, 706 P 28, and Cornwall CC 6.
Another Guyanese, Lyn Murray who rides for Ride Your Bike Cycle Club of the USA finished behind Burrowes in yesterday’s Master’s third leg which was won by a cyclist from the Cayman Islands.
Briton John in brief comments thanked Burrowes for affording him the opportunity to participate in the race stating that it was a very good experience for him as he is looking forward to more such opportunities to keep the Golden Arrowhead flying high.
He also expressed gratitude to the following for their assistance in making his trip, possible, Alamaba Trading, Bentley’s Bike Shop, Beacon Café, and Professional Key Shop.

 

 

 

 

 

 

