Your interest muss come fuss

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Every man fuss obligation is to himself and family. A man not supposed to look after somebody else family and neglect he own family.

Yuh can’t expect a man fuh tek food and give to somebody else and neglect he own family. Who does do dat?

Similarly, yuh can’t expect a government of a country fuh allow dem foreigners fuh come here and take food out of we mouth while we children ent getting sufficient food. But dat is what happening with de oil deal. Dem foreigners come here and tekking de hog’s share of de national cake and we sitting down and begging de same foreigners nah fuh help themselves so much.

Is we government put we in dis and is only dem wah gat to tek we out of dis. So nah go begging dem foreigners fuh help we get a better deal. Dat nah gan happen at all.

Every country is look after dem own interest. And dem gat every right fuh do so.

De Americans gan look after dem interest. Dis means dem nah gan oppose dem oil companies from America wah ripping off Guyana. Nah expect de American government fuh do dat.

Every government does look after dem own interest. And if dem don’t dem citizens gan get vex with dem

So is de same thing with Guyana. We can’t be looking fuh foreign country fuh look after we interest when is nat in dem foreign country interest to do so. Is Guyanese gat to call pun dem government to get a better deal fuh de country.

Talk half. Leff half!