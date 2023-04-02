Smalta’s kite flying competition returns on Easter Monday

Latest update April 2nd, 2023 12:59 AM
Apr 02, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – Smalta’s “Flying High” kite flying competition returns on Easter Monday with hundreds of thousands of dollars in cash prizes up for grabs.
According to a release sent out by Guyana Breweries, “This eagerly anticipated event invites kite enthusiasts and spectators from all walks of life to come together in a celebration of artistry, craftsmanship, and friendly competition”.
The competition will take place at five different locations across Guyana: the Everest Cricket Ground along Carifesta Avenue, Georgetown, the Lusignan Golf Ground, East Coast Demerara (ECD), Brother Dam, Zeelugt, East Bank Essequibo, Number 19 Cricket Ground, Corentyne, Berbice, Region Six and The Reliance Sports Ground on the Essequibo Coast, Region Two.
Competition begins at 14:00hrs sharp and ends at 16:00 hrs on Easter Monday (April 10, 2023). The top prize of $100,000 cash will be awarded to the competitor with the most creative “Smalta Branded Kite”. The second place winner will receive $50,000 cash while third place will take home $25,000.
To enter the competition, a receipt for the purchase of a case of smalta from any outlet across the country must be presented at event locations.
Judges will be looking for craftsmanship, visual appeal, brand integration (smalta brand), balance and proportion and originality and creativity.
For more information persons can call 592-623-5675.
PPP’s strongest oil law!
Apr 02, 20232022/23 West Indies Championship… – Johnson secures 6th title in farewell match Kaieteur News – The Guyana Harpy Eagles (GHE) produced nothing short of a miracle performance on...
Apr 02, 2023
Apr 02, 2023
Apr 02, 2023
Apr 02, 2023
Apr 02, 2023
Kaieteur News – Bharrat Jagdeo does not get it… and never will. His call for his party’s supporters to take to... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Efforts by small states to seek justice for damage and existential threats... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]