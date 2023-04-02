Latest update April 2nd, 2023 12:59 AM

Smalta’s kite flying competition returns on Easter Monday

Apr 02, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – Smalta’s “Flying High” kite flying competition returns on Easter Monday with hundreds of thousands of dollars in cash prizes up for grabs.

According to a release sent out by Guyana Breweries, “This eagerly anticipated event invites kite enthusiasts and spectators from all walks of life to come together in a celebration of artistry, craftsmanship, and friendly competition”.

Representatives from Guyana Breweries posing with smalta branded kites.

The competition will take place at five different locations across Guyana: the Everest Cricket Ground along Carifesta Avenue, Georgetown, the Lusignan Golf Ground, East Coast Demerara (ECD), Brother Dam, Zeelugt, East Bank Essequibo, Number 19 Cricket Ground, Corentyne, Berbice, Region Six and The Reliance Sports Ground on the Essequibo Coast, Region Two.

Competition begins at 14:00hrs sharp and ends at 16:00 hrs on Easter Monday (April 10, 2023). The top prize of $100,000 cash will be awarded to the competitor with the most creative “Smalta Branded Kite”. The second place winner will receive $50,000 cash while third place will take home $25,000.

To enter the competition, a receipt for the purchase of a case of smalta from any outlet across the country must be presented at event locations.

Judges will be looking for craftsmanship, visual appeal, brand integration (smalta brand), balance and proportion and originality and creativity.

For more information persons can call 592-623-5675.

