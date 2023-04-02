Mocha/Arcadia set to host inaugural food festival in April

Kaieteur News – Mocha/Arcadia will be hosting its first food festival on April 9, 2023. The event is slated to facilitate twenty-five (25) food vendors who will showcase their different culinary skills.

The event will also include a number of activities along with fun and games for the children. The festival is being hosted by ‘Hungry Helpers’, a popular food business on the East Bank of Demerara.

Lyliton Ramsay, an organizer of the event said that idea for a food festival was spawn from a need to give small businesses an economic boost and encourage family friendly activities within the village.

“The idea is to give small businesses within the community an opportunity to raise funds. We will have booths set up by the Rising Star Police Youth Group, the Riddim Squad Football Club, as well as other individuals such as Trina Cakes and Treats,” Ramsay said.

He continued, “The Ramsay Clan Youth Initiative is also another group that will be out there. They will be in charge of ice cream sale and face painting. Their booth is sponsored by Igloo Ice cream. This is just another way of encouraging the children to get involved in entrepreneurship.”

Ramsay said the hope is that the Mocha/Arcadia Food Festival will become an annual event.

“We are really looking to showcase the culinary skills of those within the community and give persons something positive and family friendly to look forward, because sometimes we find a lot negative things happening within the community,” he said.In addition to ‘Hungry Helpers’, the Mocha Arcadia Food Festival is being sponsored by Republic Bank, Western Union, Igloo, Grace Kennedy, Team Stoby, Magnum Tonic Wine, Instyle Hairs and Comfort Plus Internet Café. Musical entertainment will be provided by Trinity Sound Systems.