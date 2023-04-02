Guyana’s first 1.5 MW solar photovoltaic farm commissioned at Bartica

Kaieteur News – Guyana’s first 1.5 MW Solar Photovoltaic farm was on Friday commissioned at Bartica, Region Seven. The commissioning ceremony was organised by the Guyana Energy Agency (GEA) in partnership with the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) under the Guyana Utility Scale Solar Photovoltaic Programme (GUYSOL), at Dagg Point, Bartica.

The 1.5 MW PV Plant at Bartica was designed to accommodate increased levels of solar PV penetration as Bartica’s load grows. At maximum capacity, the system will generate and supply a total of 1,988 MWh to the grid, resulting in an estimated annual reduction of 4,500 drums of diesel consumption and a 1.5 million kilogram reduction in carbon dioxide emissions.

Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d), Mark Phillips attended the commissioning ceremony. He said the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) government remains committed to providing equitable development to Guyanese.

“…What is important for us is the development of all the people of Guyana and at a strategic level, we have a strategic directive, where we want to lead on food security, we want to lead on energy security, and we want to lead on matters pertaining to the environment.”

He said the farm is evidence of the Government’s dedication to the low-carbon future envisioned in the Low Carbon Development Strategy 2030, which accelerates the use of natural gas as a transitional fuel between heavy fuel oil and solar, hydropower, wind, and biomass.

“More and more, we will have solar projects throughout Guyana, more and more we will have hydro projects,” the Prime Minister said.

He further emphasized, “We will also, as part of the energy mix, utilise solar energy, wind energy, biomass and hydro power. So, you have an energy mix there and more of the non-gas energy mix will be utilise to power the hinterland.”

Prime Minister Phillips also expressed optimism that the solar farm, will aid in the overall development of the town, noting: “This project itself is an example of central government, regional government and the local government coming together and delivering for the people”.

He also revealed that by the end of May, 2023, micro solar projects will be established at Waramadong, Jawalla and Paruima.

IDB’s Country Representative, Ms Lorena Solorzano Salazar, Chief Executive Officer of the Guyana Energy Agency, Dr Mahender Sharma, Chief Executive Officer, Guyana Power and Light Inc, Mr Renford Homer, Mayor of Bartica, Mr Gifford Marshall, Chairman of the Regional Democratic Council, Mr Kenneth Williams, IDB representatives and regional officers also attended the commissioning ceremony.