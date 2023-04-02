Guyana Harpy Eagles reclaim title in emphatic fashion

2022/23 West Indies Championship…

– Johnson secures 6th title in farewell match

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Harpy Eagles (GHE) produced nothing short of a miracle performance on Saturday morning to secure an outright win against the Leeward Islands Hurricanes (LIH) and claim the 2022/23 West Indies Championship title, at the Guyana National Stadium (GNS), Providence.

Hurricanes’ chase lasted about 40 minutes into the first session of the day as the Harpy Eagles’ spin attack, led by Kevin Sinclair, removed the remaining nine wickets for only 44 runs, to end Guyana’s campaign unblemished.

Day four started with the Hurricanes on 81-1, a mere 61 runs away from victory, and they looked well set to surpass the target as the experienced Kieran Powell and Keacy Carty were not out on 47 and 17, respectively.

The pair added 15 runs to the total then Sinclair intervened to remove Carty for 21; Hurricanes were 96-2. Devon Thomas, the new batsman, survived his first delivery but was not so fortunate on the second, as Sinclair claimed his third wicket via the lbw route.

Veerasammy Permaul at the other end added pressure to Hurricanes’ situation and also got into the wickets column when he bowled their captain, Jahmar Hamilton, without scoring; LIH slipped to 108-5.

Wickets continued to fall in pairs with Sinclair being clinical from the other end to dismiss Karima Gore (1) at 109-5. Powell managed to record another half century this season but fell to the charms of Permaul for 61 as Hurricanes were withering at 115-6.

Two runs later, Rahkeem Cornwall (2) – the season’s highest wicket taker, became a victim of the season’s second highest wicket taker, Permaul. With the score on 121, Kofi James (6) became Anthony Adams’ only scalp in the innings.

At 125-8 in the 46th over, Jeremiah Louis (7*) could only watch in disbelief at the other end as two poorly selected shots from Colin Archibald (0) and Javier Spencer (0), three deliveries apart, handed Guyana the victory and Title.

Sinclair ended that innings with magnificent figures of 6-33, Permaul had 3-44 while Adams bagged 1-3.

Match details: Guyana Harpy Eagles 122 from 44.1 overs (Matthew Nandu 22; Rahkeem Cornwall 4-27) and 267 from 79 overs (Kemol Savory 66*; Rahkeem Cornwall 4-58) defeated Leeward Islands Hurricanes 247 from 92.1 overs (Jahmar Hamilton 58; Nial Smith 4-33) and 125 from 45.5 overs (Kieran Powell 61; Kevin Sinclair 6-33) by 17 runs.

Other matches…

Windward Islands Hurricanes 237 from 66.5 overs (Alick Athanaze 59, Tevyn Walcott 55, Ryan John 41; Akeem Jordan 5-44) & 225 from 73.2 overs (Sunil Ambris 79, Ryan John 37*; Jomel Warrican 4-58) defeated Barbados Pride 227 from 90.4 overs (Sheyne Moseley 112, Rashawn Worrell 35; Larry Edward 6-43) and 114 from 47 overs (Jonathan Drakes 35; Kenneth Dember 5-26, Larry Edward 3-38) by 121 runs.

Trinidad and Tobago Red Force 302 from 86.5 overs (Terrence Hinds 94, Anderson Phillip 63*; Derval Greene 3-56) and 102-1* from 24.2 overs (Vikash Mohan 44*, Kamil Pooran 39; Jermaine Blackwood 1-16) defeated Jamaica Scorpions 125 from 29.4 overs (Derval Greene 39, Jeavor Royal 27; Tion Webster 5¹¹1-36, Terrence Hinds 3-40) & 275 from 70.5 overs (Leroy Lugg 66; Jermaine Blackwood 68; Imran Khan 4-47, Anderson Phillip 2-46) by 9 wickets.

Final Point Standings…

Guyana Harpy Eagles – 84

Windward Islands Volcanoes – 74.2

Barbados Pride – 55.6

T&T Red Force – 49.4

Leeward Islands Hurricanes – 46.2

Jamaica Scorpions – 25.6

Leading Performers…

Most Runs – Alick Athanaze (647)

Most Wickets – Rahkeem Cornwall (35)

Most Dismissals- Jahmar Hamilton 19 (17 catches, 2 stumpings)

Most Catches -Zachary McCaskie (13)