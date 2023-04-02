Latest update April 2nd, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana among the medals at end of 2023 Youth Caribbean Championships

Apr 02, 2023 Sports

Kaieteur News – An exciting final day capped off the Caribbean Regional Table Tennis Federation (CRTTF) Youth Caribbean Championship at the National Gymnasium as Guyana’s Jonathan Van Lange, Umar Percival, Krystian Sahadeo and Colin Wong copped silver in the Boys U19 doubles and bronze in the U19 mixed doubles categories, respectively.

The Girls U19 mixed doubles team settled for bronze while Guyana’s U15 Boys and Girls also finished third in their category.

Participants of all participating teams took a photo op at the closing ceremony of the 2023 Youth Caribbean Championships

Day five saw Jonathan Van Lange storming into the Boy’s U19 Singles semifinals with a convincing win over Ramon Vila. Van Lange won 4 – 0 (11-7, 11-9, 11-5, 11-1) while Guyana’s Jasmine Billingy, Edo Mc Neil and Tharia Thomas all ended their Singles campaigns at the quarter finals stage.

Billingy lost her quarter final match to Chole Fraser from Trinidad and Tobago 3-0 in the Girls U15 singles, while Edo Mc Neil went down to Dominica’s Alexander Tejada 3-0 in the Boy’s U15 singles. Thomas also suffered a lost in the Girls U19 singles against Joseilienne Boekhoudt (1-4) from Puerto Rico.

Meanwhile, on the final day of the competition Van Lange was two matches away from Boys U19 singles glory as he met Oscar Birriel in the semis. Birriel made no mistake getting off to a fine start and immediately took the lead at the end of the first set but despite having the home crowd advantage on his side Van Lange never resuscitated.

The Guyanese team copped silver in the Boys U19 Doubles finals.

He fought hard in the second set but Birriel came out on top, nevertheless. Van Lange eventually went on to lose the following three sets to hand Birriel a comfortable win while De Andre Calderon defeated Eduardo Darley 4-2 in the other semi final match.

The finals session of the competition got on the way about 14:00 hrs with four singles finals slated to close off the evening; Boys and Girls U15 finals as well as the Boys and Girls U19 Singles finales.

In the U15 Boys final, Dariel Del Rosario (Dominica Republic) defeated Alexander Perez 3-2, while Arianna Estrella (Dominica Republic) defeated Chole Fraser (Trinidad and Tobago) 3-0 in the Girls U15 category.

Over in the U19 category, Shary Munoz defeated Estela Crespo 4-0 and Oscar Birriel defeated De Andre Calderon (St Lucia) 4-1 to cap off another brilliant performance by Team Dominica.

President of the Guyana Table Tennis Association (GTTA), Godfrey Monroe, hosted a brief presentation ceremony in which Championship trophies and medals among other prizes were distributed to the tournament’s outstanding players across the different categories.

