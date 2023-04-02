Latest update April 2nd, 2023 12:59 AM

Group stage culminates today

Apr 02, 2023 Sports

2023 Milo U18 Schools Football Tournament…

– Sponsors provide uniform kits for Round-of-16 teams

Kaieteur News – The Nestlé-sponsored 2023 Milo Under-18 Schools Football Tournament resumed on Saturday at the Ministry of Education (MoE) and National Insurance Scheme (NIS) Grounds, Carifesta Avenue, as the final round in the Group stage kicked off.

Over at the NIS Ground, East Ruimveldt trounced Bush Lot 4 – 1, 8th of May dismantled West Demerara 6 – 0 and Mackenzie High scored a comfortable 6 – 0 win over North Ruimveldt.

At the MoE Ground, Vergenoegen got past Queen’s College 3 – 0, Bartica Secondary steamrolled Marian Academy 13 – 1, defending champion Christianburg/Wismar Secondary (CWS) romped to a 2 – 0 victory over Vryman’s Erven while Chase’s Academic Foundation and Carmel wrapped up the day with a 1 – 1 stalemate.

CEO of GINMIN, Elliot Lincoln, presents one of the eight branded kits for the knockout round in the presence of DCEO Development, Valliea Jaikaishan (right) and Petra Co-Director Troy Mendonca (left)

Several teams have already qualified for the Round-of-16 stage while the rest will know their fate when the last eight matches of the third round unravels today at the venues mentioned earlier.

Muneshwar Ganga of GENEQUIP hands over the one of the uniform kits during yesterday’s proceedings.

The NIS Ground will see the action get underway from 11:00hrs when President’s College and Patentia collide, Annandale and Charity meet in the second match from 12:45 hrs, Cummings Lodge battle Berbice Educational Institute from 14:00 hrs and New Central High tackle Westminster from 15:45 hrs.

Over at the MoE Ground, the remaining four matches in the round will be contested simultaneously with those at the NIS Ground.

In the first showdown Bygeval will take on Dora then Dolphin will challenge New Amsterdam in the second match. The third encounter pits Charlestown against St Cuthbert’s Mission while Ann’s Grove meet West Ruimveldt in the final battle.

While the action was taking place yesterday, current and new sponsors gave the tournament another boost ahead of the knockout stage.

Guyana Industrial Minerals Inc (GINMIN), General Equipment Guyana Ltd (GENEQUIP), Farm Supplies Ltd (FARMSUP), Yellow Steel Inc and Westzyde Marine Inc, all partnered with the Petra Organisation to outfit each team that advances to the Round-of-16.

Bartica’s third round goal scorers (L-R): Shondy Beaton, Shawn Bobb, Ashton Dutchin, Ezekiel  Blades, Reizer Reid, Victor Jones and Kyle Timmerman

GINMIN has contributed eight uniform kits while GENEQUIP, FARMSUP, Yellow Steel Inc and Westzyde Marine Inc donated two uniform kits each.

This tournament is sponsored by Nestlé through their Milo brand, sanctioned by the MoE and supported by MASSY Distribution, GINMIN, GENEQUIP and MVP Sports.

