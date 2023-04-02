GOA collaborates with the AAG ahead of CARIFTA Games

Kaieteur News – President of the Guyana Olympic Association (GOA) observed that the Athletics Association of Guyana (AAG) has over the years been slowly, but constantly improving on their performances at the CARIFTA Games.

As such, when it was reported at the recently held Council Meeting on Thursday last by the President of AAG, Aubrey Hutson, that the 50th running of the CARIFTA Games will be held in Nassau, Bahamas during the period of April 8-10, 2023, the newly elected Executive Committee members supported the AAG with a financial contribution for the team. The team features some 20 athletes and five officials.

GOA President, Godfrey Munroe, then proceeded to hand over a sponsorship cheque to Hutson, in the presence of members of his Executive Council.

Best wishes were extended to the Team for much success as they were ensured that the GOA and the Country will look forward to their report afterwards.