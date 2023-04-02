ExxonMobil/New Entertainment U-18 Secondary School Football Tournament launched

Kaieteur News – Oil giant ExxonMobil in collaboration with New Era Entertainment yesterday launched an Under-18 Secondary Schools’ Linden Championship Football Tournament, at the Watooka Guest House.

The tournament will run for five (5) days and will be held at the Wisburg Secondary School Ground.

The tournament will take a round robin format and will see the participating schools divided into two groups. The top four finishers will pocket $400,000, $200,000, $100,000 and $50,000, respectively.

The participating schools are Wismar/Christianburg Secondary School, Harmony Secondary School, New Silvercity secondary School, Linden Foundation Secondary School, Linden Technical Institute, Wisburg Secondary School, Mackenzie High School and Kwakwani secondary School.

The eight participating schools are mandated to submit four (4) proposals each comprising the needs of their school before the tournament commences. Each proposal has to be equivalent to the cash prizes. Upon the completion of the tournament, the cash prizes will assist the winning schools with their needs.

No school will receive cash in hands.

The tournament is supported by the Guyana Football Federation, The Upper Demerara Football Association and the Department of Education- Reg #10.

Present at the launching were Deputy Mayor and President of the UDFA Wainewright Bethune, Bryan Joseph Technical Director of GFF, Ryan Hoppie Community Relations Advisor of ExxonMobil, Dawn Mc Cammon Barker Education Officer -Reg #10 and Directors of New Era Entertainment Aubrey Major Jr, Kenrick Noel and Shareef Major

Playing dates set for the tournament are April 14, 15, 16, 22 and 29.