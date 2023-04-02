Dhaniram in World Cup Over-50 All-star team

Latest update April 2nd, 2023 12:59 AM
Apr 02, 2023 Sports
Kaieteur News – Former Guyana first-class player Sunil Dhaniram has been named in a World Cup over-50 All-Star team at the conclusion of the 45-overs tournament recently in South Africa.
The left-handed Dhaniram represented West Indies and was the most outstanding player for them with over 300 runs and ten wickets.
However, West Indies failed to reach the knockout stage as England overwhelmed the hosts by 65 runs to win the 14-team championship trophy.
Dhaniram, who captained his adopted country Canada at the highest level too, expressed great delight.
The next world cup event is billed for 2025 in Sri Lanka.
The All-Star team reads: Giles Ecclestone (England), Fazal Alam (USA), Murray Goodwin (New Zealand), Brandon Nash (South Africa), Sunil Dhaniram (West Indies), Khurram Khan (UAE), Alan Dawson (South Africa), Jafar Qureshi (Pakistan), Parah Ananta (USA) and Richard Cooper (South Africa).
