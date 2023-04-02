Chief of Staff assures GDF’s dominance in the Cuyuni River

…after Venezuelan National Guard opened fire on GDF ranks

Kaieteur News – Chief of Staff of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Brigadier Godfrey Bess on Saturday assured that the Force is maintaining dominance in the Cuyuni River, Region Seven which borders Venezuela.

The Chief of Staff’s assurance followed a shootout between members of the Venezuelan National Guard (armed forces) and GDF ranks in the Cuyuni River, Region Seven at the end of February 2023.

Brigadier Bess in confirming the incident said that the Defence Force continues to dominate the Cuyuni River.

Though the Chief of Staff did not disclose information of the incident to Kaieteur News, this newspaper understands that the incident occurred between Karibisi and Enteringbang, Cuyuni River.

Guyana’s Foreign Affairs Ministry has since reportedly engaged the Venezuelan Government on the matter and according to information received by Kaieteur News, the Venezuelan guards involved have been removed from their posts at the border.

Guyanese locals at Eteringbang told Kaieteur News that following the shootout the boat used by the GDF ranks was bullet ridden. The residents told this newspaper that the Guyanese soldiers were transporting fuel to their base at Eteringbang when they came under fire during late hours of an afternoon.

The Venezuelan armed guards, Kaieteur News understands, mistook the GDF ranks for civilians and thought they were smuggling fuel.

It was only when the GDF ranks returned fire that the Venezuelan guards realized they were shooting at Guyanese soldiers.

However, Venezuelan sources told this newspaper that the guards were unwilling to admit their mistake and reportedly told their superiors that the GDF ranks tried to “run them off their base” forcing them to retaliate.

The report by the Venezuelan army allegedly resulted in the Venezuelan government sending troo

ps and reinforcement to the border that separates the two countries.

Eteringbang residents recalled that senior GDF officers reportedly flew to the border to meet with their Venezuelan counterparts on the issue. It is unclear if the meeting was held because according to sources the Venezuelans were a no-show.

Nevertheless, Kaieteur News was informed that the issue has since been settled between the two governments.

Meanwhile, the GDF in a press statement issued on March 27 in relation to the shooting incident made it clear that the “Issues confronting our ranks whether they serve on borders or at bases are never taken for granted and their commitment to the service is never undervalued.”

The Force, in response to an online publication accusing the Guyana government of covering up the incident said, “With Reference to the border issues, the Force remains guided by the Commander-in-Chief and Members of the Defence Board in practicing international relations with a policy of Diplomatic Conscience”.