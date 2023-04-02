Briton John cops 2nd third-place finish; Hennis wins again

International Jamaica Cycling Classic 2023 – Second Stage…

Kaieteur News – Another brilliant and disciplined day of riding by We Stand United Cycle Club’s Briton John saw him taking the final [podium spot in the second stage of the Jamaican Cycling Classic Montego Bay Race, a three-day race, yesterday.

Having to bridge a gap of over two minutes, John, once again made his presence felt amongst more seasoned campaigners and teams who have the added backing of their clubmates. But despite that, John is holding his own and is keeping the Golden Arrowhead aloft, entering the third and final stage, today. His club mate, Horace Burrowes, is also competing in the race.

He is on a total of 24 points, collecting another 12 for yesterday’s achievement.

Anguilla’s Hasani Hennis entered yesterday’s second stage as the man to beat and did it again, riding for Team AVR.

His teammate, Barbadian Edwin Sutherland, led the race for quite some time before being hauled by Briton John, and subsequently, five other riders including last year’s inaugural champion, Andy Scarano of 706P, pipped John on the line for the second place.

Hennisis leading overall with 46 points, John has 24, while Sutherland, who took the King of the Mountain prize yesterday, and his club mate, Akil Campbell, are on 17 a piece. Today’s final stage will be interesting as Hennis seeks to take the overall title but would be challenged by the young Guyanese.

John’s trip to Jamaica is sponsored in part by Alamaba Trading, Bentley’s Bike Shop, Beacon Café, and Professional Key Shop.