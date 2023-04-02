Bartica vendor caught with ganja, meth in havesack

Kaieteur News – A Bartica vendor was on Friday arrested after police found marijuana and methamphetamine in his possession.

Police identified him as Linden Benjamin, 35, of Second Avenue, Bartica, Region Seven. Benjamin was busted after Bartica police conducted random searches between 20:00 and 21:30 hrs around the Region Seven town.

Benjamin was reportedly spotted carrying a haversack across his shoulder and when cops searched it they found the illegal drugs parceled off in zip-lock bags.

The vendor was immediately arrested and taken to the Bartica Police Station where the drugs were weighed.

According to police, Benjamin had 26 grams of marijuana and eight grams of methamphetamine in his possession.

He remains in custody as police continue investigations.