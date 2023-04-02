Latest update April 2nd, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Bartica vendor caught with ganja, meth in havesack

Apr 02, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – A Bartica vendor was on Friday arrested after police found marijuana and methamphetamine in his possession.

The Methamphetamine (left) and Marijuana (right) found in the vendor’s possession.

The Methamphetamine (left) and Marijuana (right) found in the vendor’s possession.

Police identified him as Linden Benjamin, 35, of Second Avenue, Bartica, Region Seven.  Benjamin was busted after Bartica police conducted random searches between 20:00 and 21:30 hrs around the Region Seven town.

Benjamin was reportedly spotted carrying a haversack across his shoulder and when cops searched it they found the illegal drugs parceled off in zip-lock bags.

The vendor was immediately arrested and taken to the Bartica Police Station where the drugs were weighed.

According to police, Benjamin had 26 grams of marijuana and eight grams of methamphetamine in his possession.

He remains in custody as police continue investigations.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Listen to the Glenn Lall Show

What You Need to Know Today:

PPP’s strongest oil law!

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Guyana Harpy Eagles reclaim title in emphatic fashion

Guyana Harpy Eagles reclaim title in emphatic fashion

Apr 02, 2023

2022/23 West Indies Championship… – Johnson secures 6th title in farewell match Kaieteur News – The Guyana Harpy Eagles (GHE) produced nothing short of a miracle performance on...
Read More
Group stage culminates today

Group stage culminates today

Apr 02, 2023

Guyana among the medals at end of 2023 Youth Caribbean Championships

Guyana among the medals at end of 2023 Youth...

Apr 02, 2023

GBA Under-16 Championships commence tonight

GBA Under-16 Championships commence tonight

Apr 02, 2023

Briton John cops 2nd third-place finish; Hennis wins again

Briton John cops 2nd third-place finish; Hennis...

Apr 02, 2023

ExxonMobil/New Entertainment U-18 Secondary School Football Tournament launched

ExxonMobil/New Entertainment U-18 Secondary...

Apr 02, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]