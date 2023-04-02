Archery Guyana collaborates with Guyana Police Force

Latest update April 2nd, 2023 12:59 AM
Apr 02, 2023 Sports
Kaieteur News – On Friday last, newly elected President of Archery Guyana, Vidushi Persaud-McKinnon, and her delegation of Directors paid a courtesy call on the Commissioner of Police, Clifton Hicken, at Eve Leary Headquarters, Georgetown.
During this visit, Director and Head Coach, Nicholas Hing, and Treasurer and Director, Robert Singh, highlighted the tremendous advances Archery Guyana, the governing body of local Archery and sole entity affiliated to World Archery, the international governing body for the Olympic sport of archery, has made in Guyana to date.
During this visit, the Board discussed their development plans and proposed Sports Programmes with Commissioner Hicken. They agreed to pursue these with the Police Sports Programme and Gymkana in August.
The Commissioner expressed his commitment to continue working with Archery Guyana as they focus particularly on safety, which is paramount to all.
President of the Foundation, Mrs. Vidushi Persaud-McKinnon opined that shelooks forward to continued collaboration and partnership with the Guyana Police Force.
