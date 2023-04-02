Latest update April 2nd, 2023 12:59 AM

2023 Easter Vacation Swimming Programme starts tomorrow

Apr 02, 2023 Sports

Kaieteur News – Following an overwhelming response in excess of 2000 applicants, the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport in collaboration with the National Sports Commission, will officially launch its annual Easter Vacation Swimming Programme tomorrow at the National Aquatic Centre, Liliendaal with a grand opening ceremony from 10:00 am.

Director of Sport, Steve Ninvalle

The programme, which has developed into a national platform, and is specifically geared toward children aged 6-18, will be conducted simultaneously at four facilities following its approved commencement.

They are the National Aquatic Centre, Liliendaal, the Colgrain Swimming Pool, Georgetown, the Watooka Swimming Pool, Linden and the Albion Estate Pool, East Berbice. Experienced national coach Paul Mahaica will serve as the programme coordinator and lead trainer.

Director of Sport Steve Ninvalle disclosed that although the programme has been in existence in excess of a decade, it has never achieved this magnitude of support, and fellowship.

The previous edition solicited approximately 600 applicants, with the current iteration having an increase of 233%.

Ninvalle explained, “The response has been overwhelming to the point that there was consideration closing registration. This year we would have commenced online registration which made it easier as persons could have filled out forms from a smart phone,” Ninvalle said.

According to Ninvalle, the immense support for this edition was achieved by the added effort in notifying the public of the initiative and the strong foundation set last year, noting, “More persons are aware of the programme and witnessed the results from the previous edition. Additional work was conducted to sensitize the populace to the programme via social media.

The ministry also halted payment for registration last year.

Despite the enormous numbers that are scheduled to participate, Ninvalle affirmed that the programme possesses the requisite personnel and complement of coaches to efficiently administer the sessions, declaring that safety will be the guiding principle throughout its duration.

“Safety has always been and will continue to be the watchword during the entirety of the programme. The objective is to create a conducive environment for learning that is safe and secure in all aspects”, he explained while adding that major consideration is being given to moving the programme to other regions.

