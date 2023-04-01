WPA Executive surrenders to police

Kaieteur News – One day after the Guyana Police Force (GPF) issued a wanted bulletin for him; executive member of the Working People’s Alliance (WPA) Mutope Tacuma Ogunseye has turned himself into police investigators.

Ogunseye visited the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) headquarters, Eve Leary Georgetown on Friday in the presence of his lawyers, Nigel Hughes and Dareen Wade.

According to the bulletin Ogunseye, 71, was wanted for attempting to excite hostility or ill-will on the ground of race contrary to section 3 of the Racial Hostility Act, Chapter 23:01. The incidents reportedly took place on March 9, 2023, at Buxton Public Road, East Coast Demerara, during a WPA public meeting in that community.

Kaieteur News had reported that earlier in the week, the WPA had said that it was convinced that it has touched a raw nerve in the country’s political economy which others have been whispering about—the country’s descent into autocracy and ethnocracy.

“We feel that if the drift is not arrested, our country will enter a state of permanent instability and disorder. WPA has watched with horror as the government has become drunk with the oil revenues which have come our way. Instead of using those revenues to combat poverty and ethnic division, the government through its policies has used them as tools of social and ethnic inequality,” the WPA said.

The party said from routine discrimination in distribution of resources to extrajudicial killings to the criminalization of opposition members to the ruling party’s monopolization of every inch of political space, the government has ruled with an iron fist.

“WPA feels that approach to governance is unsustainable in any society, particularly one with a history of ethnic contestation and division. It is with that in mind that the WPA took to the streets to dramatize its concerns. We want to alert the rulers and the country at large to the dangers ahead and to eventually cause a political reset. Towards that end, the party not only recounts the instances of social and ethnic sufferings, but boldly calls for mass resistance by the sufferers in the spirit of the Rodneyite principle of Self-Activity,” the party stated.