P & P Insurance Brokers sponsors Sheltez Lawn Tennis Camp

Latest update April 1st, 2023 12:59 AM
Apr 01, 2023 Sports
Kaieteur News – The popular P and P Insurance Brokers Company founded and headed by popular businessman, Community and Sports activist and entrepreneur, Bishwa Panday, continues its benevolence with a substantial input into the game of Lawn Tennis.
The company which has been in business since 1985 and known for its Philanthropy will this time be sponsoring the annual two-week Easter Sheltez Tennis Camp.
The camp which is in its seventh year will be held at the National Park, Georgetown, Demerara. The sessions will be held in two parts from April 3-6 and then from April 11-14.
There will be two session per day for different age groups. The first for those 4-10 age group which will be held from 9am – 11am while the second will be for those in the 11-18 age group from 12:00 hrs to 14:00hrs.
According to information, the camp will cater mainly for beginners and intermediates. It will look at the participants’ skills levels and ways to improve those skills levels. Those interested are asked to pay a small registration fee and will be encouraged to join a club and continue to hone their skills.
At a simple ceremony at P&P’s corporate office located at 272 Lamaha Street, President of the Sheltez Tennis Club, Mrs Shelly Daly met with representatives of P&P for the handover ceremony. Mrs. Daly expressed her gratitude to the company for their unwavering support to the game of tennis and the camp. Mr Vikash Panday, Executive Director of P&P Insurance Brokers, noted that P&P was very happy to continue its commitment to tennis in Guyana and wished Mrs. Daly every success for the camp.
The P and P Insurance Brokers has been contributing to various aspects of Guyanese lives including sports, community development and education among other aspects. The company has also established the Ahilia and Bish Panday Foundation with the aim of giving back to the community and the less fortunate.
Those interested are asked to contact former national player and coach Shelly Daly-Ramdyham on 642-5672.
Meanwhile, two set of players will be travelling overseas to participate in tournaments. Top junior players Saskia Persaud and Ricky Romascindo, will travel to Trinidad and Tobago be participating in the ITF Junior Tournament from the 1-8 April.
Three other players, Elwyn Levius, Jose Rodrigues and Sihlelewe Marakalla, will journey to Barbados to participate in the COTECC U-14 tournament. (Samuel Whyte)
