Motorcycle stolen from in front of popular Melanie bar

Latest update April 1st, 2023 12:59 AM
Apr 01, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – An East Coast Demerara (ECD) resident, Rayan Tappin, is offering a reward to anyone who can help him recover his stolen motorcycle.
Tappin’s motorcycle was stolen on Friday around 01:00 hrs from in front of a popular bar located at Melanie, East Coast Demerara (ECD).
The man told Kaieteur News that he rode to the bar to make a purchase. He parked the motorcycle outside and when he returned, it was nowhere to be seen. Tappin said he asked around but those in the vicinity of the bar said they did not observe anyone taking the motorcycle.
He has since reported the matter to the Vigilance Police Station and is pleading with the public to assist him in recovering the motorcycle.
Tappin had purchased the motorcycle recently for almost $200,000 after working tirelessly to save the money. Losing it now, according to Tappin, is a “huge blow”.
Persons knowing the whereabouts of Tappin’s motorcycle are asked to make contact with mobile phone number 691-1594 or the nearest police station.
PPP’s strongest oil law!
Apr 01, 20232022/23 West Indies Championship… Kaieteur News – The Guyana Harpy Eagles (GHE) gained some much-needed traction on the penultimate day in the final round of the 2022/23 West Indies...
Apr 01, 2023
Apr 01, 2023
Apr 01, 2023
Apr 01, 2023
Apr 01, 2023
Kaieteur News – Bharrat Jagdeo does not get it… and never will. His call for his party’s supporters to take to... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]