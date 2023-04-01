Latest update April 1st, 2023 12:59 AM

Motorcycle stolen from in front of popular Melanie bar

Apr 01, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – An East Coast Demerara (ECD) resident, Rayan Tappin, is offering a reward to anyone who can help him recover his stolen motorcycle.

Tappin’s motorcycle was stolen on Friday around 01:00 hrs from in front of a popular bar located at Melanie, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

The stolen motorcycle

The man told Kaieteur News that he rode to the bar to make a purchase. He parked the motorcycle outside and when he returned, it was nowhere to be seen. Tappin said he asked around but those in the vicinity of the bar said they did not observe anyone taking the motorcycle.

He has since reported the matter to the Vigilance Police Station and is pleading with the public to assist him in recovering the motorcycle.

Tappin had purchased the motorcycle recently for almost $200,000 after working tirelessly to save the money. Losing it now, according to Tappin, is a “huge blow”.

Persons knowing the whereabouts of Tappin’s motorcycle are asked to make contact with mobile phone number 691-1594 or the nearest police station.

