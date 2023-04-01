Guyana Olympic Association collaborates with the Guyana Amateur Swimming Association

Kaieteur News – At the first-convened Council Meeting with all constituent members on Thursday 30th March, 2023, newly elected Secretary-General, Mrs. Vidushi Persaud-McKinnon reported that the Executive Committee has thus far engaged every single association member by way of individual letters which have been duly received and in months to come, will be engaging every Association.

Newly elected President of the Guyana Olympic Association, Mr. Godfrey Munroe addressed the Meeting and apprised them of decisions taken because of reasons of expediency to address some requests and correspondence which have been directed to the GOA.

As such, support was provided to the Guyana Amateur Swimming Association’s Team of eight (8) athletes and two (2) officials travelling to the 2023 Carifta Games in Curacao. They were to depart Guyana yesterday and return on April 12th, 2023.

Vice-President Ms. Cristy Campbell handed over the sponsorship cheque to Mr. Dwayne Scott, President of the Guyana Amateur Swimming Association and wished the Team departing much success and that that they look forward to their Report afterwards.