Govt. to spend $19M more to extend new $28M Swan Primary School

Kaieteur News – Having commissioned the newly constructed $28.7 million Swan Primary School on the Linden/ Soesdyke Highway in November 2022, the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development is now looking to spend an additional $19 million to have the school building extended.

At the recent opening of tenders, it was revealed that a total of 13 contractors are interested in the project which is pegged at $19,610,000.

The contractors are: Zazsco Investment Inc.; Compton Designs & Supplies – $24,717,525; CAJ Construction Firm – $30,205,100; Joel Joes Construction Services – $19,535,539; Naran Construction – $45,218,660; Jemcorp Engineering & Imports – $33,307,852; DN&D Civil Engineering Service – $21,473,795; Gailpin Enterprise – $24,830,600; 4S Security & Building Enterprise – $20,628,580; Eric Bess Construction – $22,713,892; RG Investment & Construction Services – $18,659,240; Rishma & Sisters Enterprise $19,040,536; and Extreme General Construction – $18,523,574.

Kaieteur News had reported that that was the first primary school to be constructed in the community. At the commissioning ceremony, it was noted that the building of the school signified the commitment of the Government through the Ministry of Education to build, expand and improve educational facilities across Guyana and to reduce inequities.

It was reported that with the new school, children who reside in the community no longer have to travel to Yarrowkabra and Kuru Kururu to attend school. The school has a population of 106 pupils enrolled along with six teachers.

At that event too, it was announced that the village would soon have a nursery school. Just like the primary school, this would be the first nursery school to be constructed in the village.

Also this week, bids were read for the construction of the Swan Nursery School. This project which attracted 15 contractors is estimated to cost $33,000,000.

Bids were submitted by Zazscon Investment Inc. – $32,374,000; Orion Engineering Inc. – $32,595,200; Sovereignty Investment & Construction – $27,573,935; 4S Security & Building Enterprise – $36,194,022; Compton Bess Construction Enterprise – $28,803,335; Randolph Taylor Construction – $30,411,163; CAJ Construction Firm – $67,355,206; A&J Lumberyard & Contracting Service – $29,046,642; RG Investment & Construction Services $29,046,642; Gilpin Enterprise – $40,234,395; Kelving Investment Inc. – $37,363,521; K&S Transportation Service & Car Rental – $38,649,826; JA Macray Construction & Auto Repairs – $32,190,105; N. Rafeek Construction Enterprise – $32,366,792; and Extreme General Construction & Supplies – $31,124,991.

This year, the government has set aside $94.4B for the education sector. Of that sum, $12.4B has been allocated for the construction, rehabilitation, extension, and maintenance of educational facilities across the country. The construction of the school and extension of the primary school would be funded by this allocation.

The Swan Community too would soon see the construction of a health centre. It was revealed at the opening of tenders that the Local Government Ministry is looking to spend $20 million on this project.