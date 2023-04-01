Good Hope woman wanted for causing death by dangerous driving

Latest update April 1st, 2023 12:59 AM
Kaieteur News – The Guyana Police Force (GPF) on Friday issued a wanted bulletin for Malissa Monilla of Lot 196 Good Hope, East Coast Demerara (ECD), for causing death by dangerous driving.
The police identified the victim as Simone Paul. The accident reportedly occurred on February 2, 2023 at the #29 Public Road, West Coast Berbice (WCB).
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Monilla is asked to contact the nearest police station.
