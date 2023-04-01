GNBS acquires $18M laser scanner to verify storage tanks

Kaieteur News – The Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS) as the National Measurement Institute (NMI) has acquired an $18M Leica BLK360 Imaging Laser Scanner to commence using laser technology to verify storage tanks.

These tanks used to store liquids, compressed gases or other mediums, are among twelve measuring instruments verified by the GNBS to ensure accuracy in trade and consumer protection, a statement from the entity said.

Head of the Legal Metrology Department, Shailendra Rai explained that Inspectors previously utilised the physical dimensions of the tank using calibrated measuring tapes and the thickness, to determine the volume.

However, the new system will save time and deliver more accurate results “using laser because the equipment is designed with a laser technology that does the scanning of the tank. This is also a safer method since inspectors would no longer have to climb on the top of the tanks to take measurements.”

Rai along with Inspectors of the Legal Metrology Department were trained during the period of March 28 to 31, 2023 to use the equipment, by HDS Technical Support and Training Specialist of Leica Geosystem, Reality Capture Group, Mathew Mizell.

Mizell noted that the equipment will increase the integrity of the data provided by the Bureau to clients. Using a rotating laser, the system collects 360,000 data points per second which are used in collaboration with a panoramic image of the tank to develop a 3D model exposing not only volume but weak spots, sediments, and deformation of the tank.

“The 3D model is used to calculate extremely accurate volumes and we can then tap into other data like thickness, flanges and so forth,” the expert added.

Verification of storage tanks provides a clear insight into the precise capacity and volume of the tanks and help companies to monitor stock levels, prevent accidental leaks and avoid costly decontamination through regular inspections.

In accordance with the Weights and Measures Act 1981, the GNBS provides verification of other measuring instruments including scales, masses and measures, bulk meters, electricity meters, speed guns, breathalyzers and others.

Over the past twenty-eight years, the Bureau has consistently increased its verification services and will continue to do so this year, to guarantee accuracy and transparency in local trade and ensuring safety and health.