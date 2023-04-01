Dem wah doing gymnastics on de road need to be pulled over

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – One of de aggravating things in dis country is de behaviour of some motorists. De majority of people in Guyana does drive according to de rules. If dem in a line of traffic, dem does stay in de line and wait to proceed.

But yuh always find some odder vehicles wah trying to bore de line. Some of dem does undertake on de pedestrian and cycle lanes and try fuh bore in de line. Others does overtake on de incoming lane, and when dem see traffic coming, dem does bore in de line which done gat many vehicles in crawling traffic.

Is really not fair to dem drivers wah waiting dem turn in de line fuh gat to see illegally undertaking or overtaking and popeing de line. But even more aggravating is when dis is done in front of dem policemen wah directing traffic who can’t do anything about it because dem can’t leff dem job fuh pull over de violators.

But dem policemen know where these infractions does tek place. Dem know all de locations including on de East Coast, East Bank and pon Mandela Avenue where this is a daily occurrence. And de traffic chief should put some police at these locations specially to catch dem wah breaking de law and endangering de lives of odders.

If dem police do this every day, de amount of fines dem drivers wah breaking de law gan gat to pay gan be more than enough fuh triple de salaries of dem policemen and policewomen.

Is time somebody do something about dis especially on the East Bank where deh gat some vehicles wah nah want wait dem turn. Dem drivers should be charged and fined.

Talk half. Leff half!