Cash support for Project “Cricket Gear for young and promising cricketers in Guyana”.

Kaieteur News – Onkar Singh of the USA is the latest person to provide support to this joint initiative of Anil Beharry, Executive of the Guyana Cricket Board and Kishan Das of the USA. The popular Softball Cricket Commentator contributed twenty thousand dollars ($20,000). At a simple ceremony held recently in Orlando, Florida, he said that he is a keen follower of this project and is impressed with its noble gesture reaching out to young cricketers and cricket clubs across the length and breadth of Guyana. We want to once again say thanks for the cash which will be used to purchase gear as seen fit.

Total cricket related items received so far: $330,000 in cash, thirteen colored cricket uniforms, two trophies, seventeen pairs of cricket boots, twenty nine pairs of batting pads, thirty one cricket bats, twenty seven pairs of batting gloves, twenty one thigh pads, three pairs of wicket keeping pads, four arm guards, two boxes, nine cricket bags, six bat rubbers and six helmets. In addition to the above, $600,000 worth in gear was donated by Sheik Mohamed, former National wicket keeper/batsman.

To date, fifty two young players from all three counties of Guyana have benefited from three junior gear bags, two trophies, four arm guards, twenty one bats, two boxes, four helmets, nineteen pairs of cricket shoes, thirteen pairs of batting pads, two thigh pads, one bat rubber and nineteen pairs of batting gloves.

In addition, two clubs in the Pomeroon area benefited from two used bats. Pomeroon, Leguan and Wakenaam Cricket Committees and Cotton Tree Die Hard also received one box of red cricket balls each, while RHCCCC received two, fifteen white cricket shirts, one pair of junior batting pads, one pair of wicket keeping gloves and a set of stumps and bails. The Essequibo Cricket Board also benefited along with the Town of Lethem.

Cricket related items, used or new, are distributed free of cost to young and promising cricketers in Guyana. Skills, discipline and education are important characteristics of the recipients. Talent spotting is being done across the country and club leaders also assist to identify talent. Progressive and well managed clubs will also benefit. Those interested to contribute can contact Anil Beharry on 623-6875 or Kishan Das on 1-718-664-0896.