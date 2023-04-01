Briton John places 3rd in the first stage

International Jamaica Cycling Classic 2023



Kaieteur News – Twenty-three-year-old Briton John of We Stand United Cycle Club has continued his fine form this season and represented the Golden Arrowhead with pride when he placed third in the first stage of the Jamaican Cycling Classic Montego Bay Race, a three-day race that commenced yesterday.

John’s clubmate, Horace Burrowes who is also competing, suffered a crash along with a few other riders which put paid to his chances of placing among the top riders. John, who is in top form having won the 23rd Annual Cheddi Jagan Memorial Road Race in Berbice on Sunday last, exhibited excellent discipline to end third amongst riders from AVR Racing and 706P.

Defending champion, Andy Scarano of 706P, a USA-based club had to settle for the 5th place in the five-man sprint home. The top five had established a lead about 30 minutes into the race which they never relinquished, the cyclists working amongst themselves to maintain the advantage.

Hasani Hennis (23 points) of Team AVR Racing and Anguilla won the stage, his Trinidadian teammate Akiel Campbell (17 points) took second, and Briton John (12 points) closed off the podium spots.

Chad Conley (8 points) 706P, Scarano (6 points) 706P, Andrew Ramsey (5 points) AVR Racing, along with teammates Jerome Forest (4 points), and Edwin Sutherland (3 points) took the other two positions.

Burrowes shared that the second stage would see both Guyanese riders consolidating whilst noting that John will continue to get better as the event continues as he is in prime shape and will challenge seriously for the top overall podium position.