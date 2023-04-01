Latest update April 1st, 2023 12:59 AM

Berbice man caught with suitcase of ganja on East Coast corridor

Apr 01, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – Police on Thursday arrested a Berbice man found with a suitcase filled with over 10,000 grams of cannabis at Fellowship, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

The drugs found in the Berbice man's suitcase. 

The drugs found in the Berbice man’s suitcase.

Ranks were reportedly conducting a stop and search exercise along the Fellowship Public Road when they stopped a car around 12:30 hrs. There were four passengers in the vehicle at the time.

Among the quartet was the Berbice man identified as a 39-year-old construction worker of Cumberland, East Canje Berbice, Region Six. The man was carrying several black suitcases and inside one of them, police found 10 bulky parcels containing the drugs.

When questioned about the drugs, he reportedly implicated an individual by the name of ‘Red Man’.

He told police that ‘Red Man’ gave him the suitcase to drop off to another man at Ann’s Grove, ECD.

The Berbice man remains in custody and is assisting police with their investigations.

