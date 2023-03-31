Latest update March 31st, 2023 12:58 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Who was Burnham indeed?

Mar 31, 2023 Letters

Dear Editor,

Please allow me to respond to “Who The Hell is Burnham?” (Kaieteur News, March 28, 2023).

We remember Burnham connived with foreigners to split the PPP.

We know Burnham was elected first Chairman because the PPP has always been an anti-racist party.

We know that he was on the payroll of the CIA.

We remember that Burnham used d’Aguiar to take power only to disband him in 1964?

We recall Burnham rigged the 1973 election.

We know that when Burnham addressed his small audiences during the 1973 elections, the people responded – “don’t call me Comrade, call me Señor.”

We remember Burnham rigged the 1978 referendum.

We remember Burnham was the force behind Rabbi Washington

Who can forget party paramountcy where the PNC was placed above the constitution?

We remember the catastrophic failure of “feed, clothes and house the nation by 1976.”

We remember the murder of Father Bernard Darke.

We remember who assassinated Walter Rodney.

We know Burnham begged the Guyanese diaspora for cutlery for his grand state events.

We do recall Burnham’s banning of newsprint except for his New Nation.

We remember how Burnham ordered Permanent Secretaries to his estate.

We remember Burnham’s Knowledge Sharing Institutes where groceries were dispensed to party comrades.

We remember the Burnham-inspired forced labour of Guyana National Service.

We recall the necessity of a party card to get a job.

We know that despite his anti-colonial rhetoric he tried to speak with a high-class English accent after spending only a few years in the U.K.

We recall civil servants and teachers being sent to the interior when they spoke up

We know about Burnham living beyond his means pretending to be a great Third World leader.

We know of Burnham riding around on a horse like a 13th century joker.

We remember Burnham’s foolish pretense in military uniform.

We do remember he cajoled or coerced people at Bourda Market to buy his propaganda sheet, New Nation.

We remember rice roti, tandem buses, empty rice pot, kick down door bandits.

We remember Burnham’s face on exercise books and his children names on housing schemes.

We can’t forget how he squandered money hosting foreign heads of state just to just a few photos.

We can never forget how he made Guyana bankrupt country.

We can never forget that Burnham’s policies resulted in forced political migration.

The whole Caribbean region knows Burnham was the one that created Guyana benches at airports.

We know that Burnham destroyed the train service in Guyana.

We know Burnham was intensely jealous of Michael Manley because the Jamaican was seen as the real leader of the Caribbean anti-imperialist and anti-apartheid movements.

And we certainly will never forget how his political progenies tried to rig the election in 2020.

And we know that the few bridges, roads, and schools it took him 28 years to build, are being built bigger and better and in five years.

All of Guyana can confirm that Burnham’s successors are as much authoritarian as he was.

And we know his sister warned “Beware of my brother Forbes.”

And we know that despite one of Burnham’s top and feared lieutenants today writes an “Elder” and gets published as if he were a civil society democrat.

So yes, that is the Hell that we know of Burnham.

Sincerely,

Dr. Randolph Persaud

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Listen to the Glenn Lall Show

What You Need to Know Today:

PPP’s strongest oil law!

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Phoenix Jiu-jitsu excel at Caribbean International Jiu-Jitsu c/chips

Phoenix Jiu-jitsu excel at Caribbean International Jiu-Jitsu c/chips

Mar 30, 2023

Kaieteur News – Guyana had a seven-medal haul at the March 26 International Barbados Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Championships, hosted at the Golden Square Freedom Park in Bridgetown. Competing under...
Read More
Harpy Eagles, Hurricanes feature in 15-wicket first day

Harpy Eagles, Hurricanes feature in 15-wicket...

Mar 30, 2023

Republic Bank is title sponsor for CPL 2023

Republic Bank is title sponsor for CPL 2023

Mar 30, 2023

Berbice Volleyball Association holds 3 way one day tournament

Berbice Volleyball Association holds 3 way one...

Mar 30, 2023

Canje/New Amsterdam One Guyana Softball Cricket Cup rescheduled to Sunday 2nd April

Canje/New Amsterdam One Guyana Softball Cricket...

Mar 30, 2023

GCB Women’s Inter-County set to begin today March 30

GCB Women’s Inter-County set to begin today...

Mar 30, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]