Three local fabricators producing fixtures for ‘ONE GUYANA’ FPSO

Kaieteur News – Three Guyanese fabrication companies will be producing fixtures for the ‘ONE GUYANA’ Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) vessel, a statement issued by SBM Offshore.

The ‘ONE GUYANA’ FPSO is the fourth offshore unit that is being built by SBM Offshore for oil production in the Stabroek Block. On March 28, the company hosted the Steel Strike Ceremony at Industrial Fabrications Incorporation (InFab) on the East Coast of Demerara, to signal the commencement of work by the companies—InFab, Guyana Oil and Gas Support Services Incorporated (GOGSSI) and Zeco Group of Services.

SBM Offshore’s General Manager, Martin Cheong in his opening remarks, referenced the company’s commitment to local content, and commended the companies for their efforts in meeting the standards of the global oil and gas industry. He noted that this is the second vessel for which Guyanese companies were contracted to fabricate fixtures—the first being the ‘Prosperity’ FPSO. InFab and GOGSSI were hired in 2021 to fabricate fixtures for the ‘Prosperity’ FPSO, which is currently en route to Guyana.

“We will continue to expand our initiatives in this regard—engaging and building the capacity of local companies to drive the country’s oil and gas industry, and this is a goal that we are committed to. I commend the companies for their efforts in ensuring that they meet the requirements and standards of the sector—especially as it relates to safety and quality of service,” he said.

Meanwhile, Director of the Local Content Secretariat, Dr. Martin Pertab noted, “The Local Content Secretariat continues to encourage Guyanese businesses to contribute to the development of the local oil and gas industry.” He added that the Secretariat is keen on local businesses being utilised to provide a wide range of services at all levels of the sector.

President of ExxonMobil Guyana, Alistair Routledge noted that this is a significant development in local content implementation, which is crucial in bringing the benefits of the industry to the people of Guyana. “It takes strategy and a whole lot of collaboration to accomplish this,” he stated, adding that private sector companies and business associations play a key role in driving this process.

The companies expressed their pride at being given the opportunity to work directly on aspects related to the FPSO, and being able to contribute to the country’s oil industry development.

General Manager of Zeco Group of Services, Mohinder Singh said that this is the first such opportunity for the company, adding, “Words cannot give justice to the anticipation and elation we feel as we commence our journey with SBM Offshore Guyana. We are honoured to be involved in the construction of the ‘ONE GUYANA’ FPSO.”

Meanwhile, Managing Director of InFab, Jerry ‘Max’ Goveia stated, “The greatest resource of the twenty-first century is our human resource. This is a testament that ExxonMobil Guyana and SBM Offshore are committed to developing the Guyanese workforce…We provided fixtures for the Prosperity FPSO two years ago, and we are proud to play a role for the ONE GUYANA FPSO as well.”

Director of GOGSSI, Nicholas Deygoo-Boyer told the gathering, “As a result of these companies’ local content efforts, Guyanese men and women are now at the forefront, providing key services to the oil and gas industry. This day is a culmination of the hard work of the Operator, ExxonMobil Guyana and contractors like SBM Offshore who—even before the local content law—had their own internal policy to ensure Guyanese are given jobs in the industry.”

Also in attendance were SBM Offshore’s Project Team: outgoing President of the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Timothy Tucker; President of the Guyana Oil and Gas Energy Chamber, Manniram Prashad; President of the Guyana Manufacturing Services Association, Rafeek Khan, and Chairman of the Private Sector Commission, Paul Cheong.

In 2022, SBM Offshore received approval for its Local Content Master Plan, the first of the Prime Contractors to achieve this milestone in Guyana. The company holds this responsibility in high regard and remains steadfast in pursuing local content development in Guyana through the utilisation of Guyanese in its operations.