Threat to US interest is a serious matter – Jagdeo

Mar 31, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo on Thursday said that the threat against US interest in Guyana is a “serious matter” and that it is getting all of the government’s attention.

He did not disclose the nature of the threats but related that US Government is also looking into the situation.

The American Embassy in Guyana

“I don’t want to speak about it. It is a serious matter and we are giving it all of our attention  from the State and the United States Government also,” Jagdeo said.

The US embassy in Guyana on Wednesday put its citizens on a security alert while increasing its security protocols.

In a statement published via its website, the U.S. Embassy said that it is urging US citizens to be on high alert as it has received threats against US interest.

While the embassy has not specified what those threats were in the statement, it urged all its citizens to “stay alert” and “exercise heightened caution.”

“Out of an abundance of caution, we want to inform U.S. citizens that the embassy has increased security protocols due to receiving threats against U.S. interests,” the US embassy said.

Meanwhile, Commissioner of Police, Clifton Hicken, said that he is unaware of neither a security issue that concerns the U.S. Embassy nor any threats to American citizens in the country. Commissioner Hicken assured that the Guyana Police Force (GPF) will look into the matter.

