Threat to US interest is a serious matter – Jagdeo

Latest update March 31st, 2023 12:59 AM
Mar 31, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo on Thursday said that the threat against US interest in Guyana is a “serious matter” and that it is getting all of the government’s attention.
He did not disclose the nature of the threats but related that US Government is also looking into the situation.
“I don’t want to speak about it. It is a serious matter and we are giving it all of our attention from the State and the United States Government also,” Jagdeo said.
The US embassy in Guyana on Wednesday put its citizens on a security alert while increasing its security protocols.
In a statement published via its website, the U.S. Embassy said that it is urging US citizens to be on high alert as it has received threats against US interest.
While the embassy has not specified what those threats were in the statement, it urged all its citizens to “stay alert” and “exercise heightened caution.”
“Out of an abundance of caution, we want to inform U.S. citizens that the embassy has increased security protocols due to receiving threats against U.S. interests,” the US embassy said.
Meanwhile, Commissioner of Police, Clifton Hicken, said that he is unaware of neither a security issue that concerns the U.S. Embassy nor any threats to American citizens in the country. Commissioner Hicken assured that the Guyana Police Force (GPF) will look into the matter.
PPP’s strongest oil law!
Mar 31, 20232022/23 West Indies Championship… Kaieteur News – The Leeward Islands Hurricanes produced a patience-driven performance on the second day of their fifth round 2022/23 West Indies...
Mar 31, 2023
Mar 31, 2023
Mar 31, 2023
Mar 31, 2023
Mar 31, 2023
Kaieteur News – The PPP needs the PNC and the PNC needs the PPP. The two cannot exist without each other. There is... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]