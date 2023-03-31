Space Gym 2.0 commits to Kares CrossFit Caribbean Championship

Kaieteur News – Continuing their corporate and social responsibility to the nation, through partnerships with organisers of sports events, is one of the ways Space Gym 2.0 gives back to Guyanese. This was once again evident when support was handed over to the Organisers of the Kares CrossFit Caribbean Championships.

Ms. Jennifer Thomas, a representative of Space Gym 2.0 handed over a cheque to Mr. Jamie McDonald, one of the principals of Kares CrossFit Caribbean Championship, cementing their commitment to the event.

Ms. Thomas noted that Space Gym 2.0, which is located in the Royal Orchid Mall on Mandela Avenue, has always been supportive of sports in Guyana ever since it opened up its doors for business.

“We have seen the growth of muscle sports in Guyana and are more than pleased to be part of this marquee fitness event which also involves athletes from many other countries. This can only help to push our athletes even further as they compete against the best from other nations.”

In expressing gratitude to Ms. Thomas and the Owners of Space Gym 2.0, McDonald said that with a prize package of over five-million Guyana dollars, Space Gym 2.0 contribution is well appreciated.

“It’s never easy bringing off quality competitions the likes of what we are doing, but what makes it worth the while, is corporate partnerships, the likes of Space Gym 2.0., we look forward to a very exciting competition as we welcome the best athletes from six nations including Suriname, Trinidad & Tobago, French Guiana, and Barbados.”

The competitionis set for Saturday and Sunday, April 15-16 at the National Aquatic Centre and the National Park where over 40 fitness professionals will collide. Weightlifting equipment will be at stake for the top-performing teams. There will also be a Teen competition.

