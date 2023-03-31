Outgoing PSC chairman vows to advocate for local content

Kaieteur News – Wrapping up his two-year tenure as Chairman of the Private Sector Commission (PSC), Paul Cheong on Wednesday said that as the country develops, the PSC will continue to advocate for local content so as to ensure citizens benefit from the country’s resources.

Cheong made the remarks at an appreciation dinner hosted in his honour at Parc Rayne, Houston on Wednesday night. Cheong, who noted that it was a privilege being the Chairman, said that over the years they have faced many challenges but they have always risen to the occasion. “We have worked tirelessly to uphold the highest standard of integrity, professionalism and excellence through our collective efforts we made a positive impact on our organisation, our communities and our country,” he stated.

He shared that during his tenure as Chairman of the PSC, they have consistently emphasised the importance of a strong local content legislation. He related that the PSC recognises that the growth and development of local companies are crucial to meet the changing demands of Guyana’s economy.

With this he said, “We will continue to advocate for this legislation to ensure that our countries resources are utilised to benefit the people of Guyana.” Cheong added that as the country’s economy continues to mature, it is crucial that a robust institution is established to safeguard the interest of local businesses so as to ensure they do not face any “unfair competition or practices.”

In his remarks he also expressed gratitude to the diplomatic community for facilitating numerous trade missions that have enabled local businesses to benefit from joint ventures and knowledge transfers. “The Private Sector Commission appreciates these efforts and those that would continue,” he expressed. Cheong was elected Chairman of PSC in 2021 and was re-elected in 2022. Expressing gratitude to Cheong for his contribution as Chairman was Senior Minister of Finance, Dr. Ashni Singh who on Wednesday commended him for the “tremendous work that he has done for the sector over the last two years”, noting that he has always diligently represented and articulated the interests of the PSC during his chairmanship.