Man jailed 2 years for illegal gun, ammo possession

Kaieteur News – A 26-year-old taxi driver of Craig, East Bank Demerara (EBD) was on Wednesday jailed for two years and fined $75,000 after pleading guilty to the unlawful possession of gun and ammunition.

The man identified as Dominic Macklingam made his court appearance at the Diamond/Grove Magistrate’s Court before Senior Magistrate, Sunil Scarce. Macklingam was arrested last week by ranks on patrol while they were responding to a domestic violence report at Craig.