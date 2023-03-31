Man jailed 2 years for illegal gun, ammo possession

Latest update March 31st, 2023 12:59 AM
Mar 31, 2023 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News
Kaieteur News – A 26-year-old taxi driver of Craig, East Bank Demerara (EBD) was on Wednesday jailed for two years and fined $75,000 after pleading guilty to the unlawful possession of gun and ammunition.
The man identified as Dominic Macklingam made his court appearance at the Diamond/Grove Magistrate’s Court before Senior Magistrate, Sunil Scarce. Macklingam was arrested last week by ranks on patrol while they were responding to a domestic violence report at Craig.
