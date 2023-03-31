Latest update March 31st, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Man jailed 2 years for illegal gun, ammo possession

Mar 31, 2023 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News

Kaieteur News – A 26-year-old taxi driver of Craig, East Bank Demerara (EBD) was on Wednesday jailed for two years and fined $75,000 after pleading guilty to the unlawful possession of gun and ammunition.

Macklingam’s unlicensed gun and amo

Macklingam’s unlicensed gun and amo

Jailed: Dominic Macklingam

Jailed: Dominic Macklingam

The man identified as Dominic Macklingam made his court appearance at the Diamond/Grove Magistrate’s Court before Senior Magistrate,  Sunil Scarce. Macklingam was arrested last week by ranks on patrol while they were responding to a domestic violence report at Craig.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Listen to the Glenn Lall Show

What You Need to Know Today:

PPP’s strongest oil law!

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Hurricanes, rain dampen Harpy Eagles’ second day

Hurricanes, rain dampen Harpy Eagles’ second day

Mar 31, 2023

2022/23 West Indies Championship… Kaieteur News – The Leeward Islands Hurricanes produced a patience-driven performance on the second day of their fifth round 2022/23 West Indies...
Read More
FARM Supplies Limited and Impressions Branding lend quality support

FARM Supplies Limited and Impressions Branding...

Mar 31, 2023

Space Gym 2.0 commits to Kares CrossFit Caribbean Championship

Space Gym 2.0 commits to Kares CrossFit Caribbean...

Mar 31, 2023

Guyana’s U19 boys’ cop sliver at the Youth Caribbean Table Tennis championship

Guyana’s U19 boys’ cop sliver at the Youth...

Mar 31, 2023

GCF Annual General Meeting set for 28th April

GCF Annual General Meeting set for 28th April

Mar 31, 2023

Briton John and Horace Burrowes representing Guyana

Briton John and Horace Burrowes representing...

Mar 31, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]