Lorry driver charged with causing death by dangerous driving

Mar 31, 2023

– granted $250,000 bail

Kaieteur News – Dassrat Sookram, of Canefield, East Canje Berbice was on Wednesday charged with the offence of causing death by dangerous driving contrary to section 35 [1] of the motor vehicle and road traffic Act Chapter 51:02 as amended by the Motor Vehicles and Road Traffic Amendment Act # 16 of 1998 when he appeared at the Albion Magistrates’ Court.

Dassrat Sookram

Victor Alert

Sookram appeared before Magistrate Peter Hugh and not required to plea to the indictable charge. He was granted $250,000 bail and the matter was adjourned to April 5, 2023.

The Canefield man, while reportedly driving a garbage truck hit 34-year-old Victor Alert of Rose Hall Town while driving on the Rose Hall Town Public Road.

Kaieteur News had reported that a Cevon’s Waste Management garbage truck bearing license plate number, GZZ 4248, was proceeding west along the southern drive lane at a fast rate when Alert reportedly dashed across the road from north to south, into the path of the truck. He was hit in front of the Rose Hall Town Primary School.

However, Eon Hooper, Alert’s cousin said that he was a witness to the accident. Hooper said he was standing on the Public Road when he saw the garbage truck heading in the direction of New Amsterdam at a fast rate.

He said shortly after he heard a loud noise and on closer look, he recognized that it was his cousin who was hit by the speeding vehicle.

“I go and ask who is the driver for the truck and the driver identified himself and the next one [another Cevon’s driver] tell him go in back in the truck,” Hooper recalled.

Alert was picked up and taken to the Port Mourant Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The driver of the truck was subsequently arrested.

