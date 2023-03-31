Legendary Yoruba Singers Band billed for unforgettable night of dancing at Georgetown Club

Latest update March 31st, 2023 12:59 AM
Mar 31, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – The legendary Yoruba Singers will be accompanied by a special guest artiste to stage a most unforgettable night of dancing on Saturday, April 1, 2023 at the Georgetown Club.
The event promises to be an explosive culmination of the power of music and the most respected talents of the soil; a riveting experience like no other for 2023.
Get out your dancing shoes and grab your significant other, relatives or friends for a soul stirring night of authentic Guyanese entertainment.
Tickets cost $2000. Gates open from 7 pm with show time lasting from 8pm to 1 am. Call 225-7714 for ticket information. See you there!
