Kaieteur Radio gears up for four-day anniversary celebration

Mar 31, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – Kaieteur Radio, the leading source of entertainment and news in Guyana, is thrilled to announce its 4th Anniversary celebrations. “We could not have come this far without the unwavering support of our loyal listeners, and we are grateful for every moment you’ve spent with us over the years,” the radio station said in a press release.

To mark the significant milestone, the radio station said it will be “throwing a 4-day bash filled with surprises and tons of prizes from April 1st to April 4th.”

“Tune in to your favourite programmes for a chance to win big! We promise you won’t be disappointed with what we have in store for you,” the release added.

Kaieteur Radio,  said it prides itself in providing quality programming that keeps listeners informed and entertained. “We’re committed to delivering the best content and bringing you the latest news and stories from around the world.

As we celebrate this anniversary, we’re reminded of our journey and the milestones we’ve achieved. It’s been a challenging year for everyone, and we’re grateful for the support you’ve shown us. We’re honoured to be a part of your daily lives, and we promise to continue delivering quality programming for years to come.”

Guyanese are being urged to join the station  from April 1st to April 4th to be a part of the fun.

