Hurricanes, rain dampen Harpy Eagles’ second day

2022/23 West Indies Championship…

Kaieteur News – The Leeward Islands Hurricanes produced a patience-driven performance on the second day of their fifth round 2022/23 West Indies Championship match against the Guyana Harpy Eagles, to firmly gain the upper hand at the Guyana National Stadium in Providence.

Rain brought a premature end to the day after its interference on several occasions with Harpy Eagles on 48-1 from 14.1 overs, trailing the opposition by 77 runs.

Tagenarine Chanderpaul (20*) and Kevlon Anderson (19*) are overnight in the middle following the dismissal of Matthew Nandu (3) in the 5th over with the score on 6.

Jeremiah Louis was responsible for the early breakthrough when he had the left hander beaten all ends up and rocked back the middle stump.

Chanderpaul and Anderson’s partnership has produced 42 runs thus far with the only blemish being the dropped catch by wicketkeeper and captain, Jahmar Hamilton, off Chanderpaul while he was on 2.

Earlier, the day began with Hurricanes ahead by 11 runs on 133-5, in reply to Harpy Eagles’ 122 from 44.1 overs on Day one.

Hamilton and Kofi James resumed from their overnight scores of 35 and 9, respectively, and accumulated an 81-run partnership, which was broken when Hamilton was removed for a resilient 58; Hurricanes were 185-6.

James was dismissed 10 runs later for 42, however, between him, Rahkeem Cornwall (24), Jeremiah Louis (20), Colin Archibald (0) and Javier Spencer (0*), the final 4 wickets fell for 62 runs.

Nial Smith was more accurate for Guyana on Day two as he ended with 4-33, Veerasammy Permaul bagged 3-51, Kevin Sinclair claimed 2-48 and Anthony Adams picked up 1-55.

The match is scheduled to resume at 9:30hrs, today, to compensate for the loss of overs.

Other matches…

Windward Islands Hurricanes 237 from 66.5 overs (Alick Athanaze 59, Tevyn Walcott 55, Ryan John 41; Akeem Jordan 5-44) & 14-4* from 8 overs (Kimani Melius 7; Jomel Warrican 2-0) lead Barbados Pride 227 from 90.4 overs (Sheyne Moseley 112, Rashawn Worrell 35; Larry Edward 6-43) by 24 runs.

Trinidad and Tobago Red Force 302 from 86.5 overs (Terrence Hinds 94, Anderson Phillip 63*; Derval Greene 3-56) trail Jamaica Scorpions 125 from 29.4 overs (Derval Greene 39, Jeavor Royal 27; Tion Webster 5-36, Terrence Hinds 3-40) & 199-5* from 53 overs (Leroy Lugg 66; Jermaine Blackwood 68; Anderson Phillip 2-21) by 22 runs.