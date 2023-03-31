Guyana’s U19 boys’ cop sliver at the Youth Caribbean Table Tennis championship

Kaieteur News – The Caribbean Regional Table Tennis Federation (CRTTF) Youth Caribbean championship continued on Tuesday and Wednesday at the National Gymnasium, Mandela Avenue, Georgetown.

On day two our U19 Boys thrashed Trinidad and Tobago in the semi finals matchup to advance to the finals of the Caribbean championship. The U19 Boys met with regional powerhouse Dominica Republic for a shot at Gold on the third day of competition.

They defeat Barbados 3-1 early on before going up against Dominica Republic, after a good fight they eventually had to settle for a loss; to place second at the 2023 Youth Caribbean championship.

Jonathan Van Lange, who came out strong winning the first two sets 12-10 and 11-7. However, Van Lange lost his composure as he went on to lose three consecutive sets; losing the first singles match 2-3. Colin Wong defeated Aziz Johnson 3-1 (Jamaica) and De’Andre Calderdon (St Lucia) 3-1, while Krystian Sahadeo also defeated Joel Lamm (Jamaica) 3-1 but lost to Nicholas Lee (Trinidad) 0-3 in the singles.

Meanwhile, the Under-15 girls won three sets to one against Jamaica despite suffering early loss to Dominica Republic 3-0, they came back against Trinidad and Tobago to win 3-1 before making light work of Jamaica and then beating Barbados in their final game 3-2 to grab the bronze medal. Likewise, the U15 boys also had to settle for bronze after losing their semi final match to the Dominica Republic 2-3.

The CRTTF 2023 edition of the Youth Caribbean championship continues until Saturday 1st April at the same venue with U15 and U19 single’s quarter finals, semi finals and finals action.