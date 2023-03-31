Latest update March 31st, 2023 12:59 AM

GCF Annual General Meeting set for 28th April

Mar 31, 2023 Sports

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Cycling Federation (GCF) Annual General Meeting (AGM) is scheduled for Friday 28th April at the National Racquet Centre located along Woolford Avenue, Georgetown. The AGM of the Guyana Cycling Federation will be convened according to the federation’s constitution, start time is 15:30hrs.

The GCF wishes to advise cycling clubs: in order for any of the GCF clubs to sit in the AGM and have a vote, they must be in good standing with the federation. Resolution (s) must also be submitted to the federation through the General Secretary, at least fourteen days before the AGM.

High on the agenda at this year’s AGM, the minutes of the last AGM will be reviewed, the election of office bearers for the next four years, a Report of the Federation (2019-2023) and the Audited Financial Statements (2019-2023), among other items.

For further information regarding the GCF’s AGM, contact GS Mark Sonoram.

