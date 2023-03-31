Latest update March 31st, 2023 12:59 AM

FARM Supplies Limited and Impressions Branding lend quality support

Mar 31, 2023 Sports

Bartica Easter Regatta 2023

Kaieteur News – FARM Supplies Limited (FARMSUP) and Impressions Branding are the latest contributors to this year’s marquee, Bartica Easter Regatta.

Ms. Sonia Charran, Marine Manager at FARM Supplies Limited hands over one of the tee shirts to Regional Chairman, Kenneth Williams.

Chairman of the Organising Committee, Regional Chairman, Kenneth Williams has informed that FARMSUP has donated over One Million in items which include the construction of starting ramp, six (6) regatta buoys, two (2) safety boats, and technicians along with tee shirts and caps that would be used by the officials.

Williams said the items are all valued and will add to the professionalism and uniformity of the event that has been a main staple on the Easter calendar of events for decades.

Williams posited, “This donation is timely and in keeping with our aim to keep improving the quality of the event each year. It is always good to have our officials uniformly outfitted and to have the race circuit visibly marked to ensure the maximum level of safety for our competitors and officials.”

Williams also shared that solid support has come from a long-time partner, Impressions Branding, which support will assist in ensuring that the event is professionally advertised in and out of Bartica.

Easter Regatta Committee Chairman Kenneth Williams (2nd left) with Reps. of Impressions and the Regatta Committee. 

“Impressions Branding has once again stepped up in a huge way to support this event and we are certainly appreciative of their continued commitment towards the success of this national event. All our corporate partners are playing their part and we are indebted to them all.”
Meanwhile, football action is currently ongoing at the Bartica Community Centre Ground, cycling and cricket are set this Sunday, the grass track is set for April 8th while the marquee powerboat races are revving up for take-off on April 9th.

FARM Supplies Limited and Impressions Branding lend quality support

