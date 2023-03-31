Latest update March 31st, 2023 12:59 AM

Cabinet outreach is nat about reaching out!

Mar 31, 2023 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists, News

Kaieteur News – If yuh want to know if de government system wukking just look at de amount of people wah turn up at dem Cabinet outreach. Is nat all of dem wah turn up asking fuh house lot. Nuff of dem gat problems with government agencies and dem going fuh see if de President and he Ministers can help them resolve dem problems. Dat is a sure sign that de system nah wukking.

But dat is not new news. Dem boys talking about it fuh a lang time. Some basic things wah could fix are not being fixed. When yuh go to de water place fuh pay yuh bill dem does ask yuh fuh tek number. But dem wah operating de number system nah wukking de system properly and sometimes deh gat people does tek dem turn before or even after dem number reach. People go in de senior citizen line more younger dan Jagdeo.

When yuh go to de passport office is only a limited number of people dem seeing every day. But is not de government only to blame. Deh gat some people does contribute to de problem.

Yuh ever see any big ones join de passport line? Dem man nah gat time with musical chairs. Dem does walk in and walk out. When yuh big, yuh big and when yuh small yuh does fall.

Some people does pull ‘lines’ fuh get dem children into certain schools. And because of dat, parents who children living nearby de school can’t get dem children register.

So continue with de Cabinet outreaches! It gan only prove what people already know- de government system nah wuk.

Talk half. Leff half!

