Briton John and Horace Burrowes representing Guyana

International Jamaica Cycling Classic 2023



Kaieteur News – The We Stand United Cycle Club (WSUCC) duo of Briton John and Horace Burrowes will from today be representing the Golden Arrowhead at the second edition of the Jamaican International Cycling Classic, a three-day race which will take place between the 31st of March, and the 1st – 2nd of April 2023.

John, who has been in excellent form since the start of the local season, will be competing in the Elite segment of the race while Burrowes will be testing his skills in both the Masters and Elite segments of the event.

According to the Race Director and Organisers, Coach Carlton Simmonds of Simmonds High Velocity Cycling Club (SHVCC), the event will showcase the best cyclists in the Caribbean while they have raised the bar at this year’s event.

Mr. Simmonds noted that the Master’s race will run alongside the Elite race. So, two three-day races will be running simultaneously.

The 2023 course will start and end in Montego Bay and will take in the stunning vistas of Jamaica’s northeastern coastline. The total prize money is USD$11,120 with a maximum top prize of USD$3,100.

The broadcast partner for the event, SportsMax, will show live coverage across their platforms – terrestrial TV, mobile apps, and of course on YouTube.

Burrowes in a brief comment before the duo went out to training yesterday morning, said that it was a good feeling to be back on eth international stage for Guyana, something that has been missing for many years.

“I am here with one of the most talented cyclists in our country right now, and while he has been doing pretty well at home, it is always good for our guys to be tested against the best from other nations to see exactly where we are at and how we can improve. So, I am happy to be here and we will strive to do the best that we can for our nation.”

Well over one hundred cyclists are expected to compete at this event. There will also be a King of the Mountain (KOM) stage.

Among the local sponsors supporting John include Alabama Trading, Bentley’s Bike Shop, Beacon Café, and Professional Key Shop.