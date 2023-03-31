Bharrat Jagdeo

Kaieteur News – Guyana’s Vice President, Bharat Jagdeo, now has to be among the most treasured possessions of ExxonMobil. He is a jewel in their global oil crown. When Messrs. Darren Woods and Alistair Routledge want a collaborator they look to Guyana, and there is Jagdeo, their comrade-in arms against the Guyanese people.

As an intriguer, he is the best of the best, better than Cassius and Brutus, plunging many Guyanese into despair. Cheddi Jagan must be wringing his hands, cursing under his breath. Accountant and attorney-at-law, Chris Ram, observed that Jagdeo is siding with ExxonMobil, of which there can no longer be a sliver of doubt (KN March 26). Ram also noted that the Vice President is shirking responsibility in the oil sector, which position is the equivalent of a leaf falling in the deep forest. Shirking responsibility: it does not cover a small fraction of how Bharat Jagdeo, the man in charge of the nation’s oil wealth, has failed with his responsibilities, fallen down on his duties, and live with frailty when doing right by the Guyanese people is under consideration.

Jagdeo is now the darling of ExxonMobil, and lives for the approval of Woods and Routledge. If this is not the essence of leadership feebleness, leadership weakness, and leadership helplessness, then we do not know if anything else can be. Jagdeo lives to be loved by the top men in Texas, and the Americans and Europeans in Guyana, which brings up the questions: what kind of Guyanese is he? What kind of a man and leader can he be, when he that sells out the Guyanese people like this, for a forced smile, the fake handshake of profiteering foreign exploiters?

When Darren Woods and Alistair Routledge say jump, Jagdeo is already up in the air, so obedient he is to their every wish, every command. This is not siding with the interests of ExxonMobil, this is Vice President Jagdeo becoming inseparable from ExxonMobil, as one with this rapacious and sharklike American company. There Guyana’s Vice President stands now, Bharat ‘Mr. ExxonMobil’ Jagdeo. They are readying to garland him at the Dallas-Fort Worth Airport in Texas as a small token of thanks to our own Vice President. It is for the magnificent work that he has done for ExxonMobil locally. Alistair Routledge must be prepping himself to erect a billboard of Jagdeo (at Guyana’s expense, of course) across the length and breadth of Guyana in honour of his powerful actions and defenses for ExxonMobil.

ExxonMobil needs permits for new projects, they come to Jagdeo and he hastens to sign on the dotted line, another costly project is greenlighted. ExxonMobil needs more speed from the already racing Environmental Protection Agency, and Jagdeo is the man spoken to for the way to be cleared without any further ado. Guyanese cry out for proper and comforting insurance coverage, and Jagdeo has an answer: Trinidad did not have any of substance for years, so Guyanese should take a page out of the Trinis book, and learn to live with it. Guyanese clamour for more royalties and profits, and Jagdeo transforms into a Roman gladiator fighting for ExxonMobil’s interests, so that the lofty visions of Woods and Routledge can be fulfilled.

When Guyanese speak of starvation, Jagdeo sings songs about inflation. When some Guyanese call for ExxonMobil to be taxed, Jagdeo pulls out his axe on behalf of the American company. And when the Vice President seeks real sturdy allies, he brings out his big guns in CEO John Hess of Hess Corporation and American Ambassador Sarah Ann Lynch to give the Guyanese people pep talks, and a talking to, about the essences of sanctity of contract. This is how Jagdeo dodges accountability, discards his duty, dismisses his responsibility.

Guyanese want a bold leader, they have to settle for a Jagdeo who gets cold feet, blows hot and then cold about contract renegotiation. In this their most challenging hour, citizens must have a leader willing to climb the heights and plant the Guyana flag: MORE! NOW! MORE! What Guyanese get is Bharat Jagdeo slinking around in corners, hiding from a fight, and then lashing out in spite. This is Guyana’s Jagdeo, Exxon’s Captain America.